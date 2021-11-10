Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.27) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Wynn Resorts posted earnings of ($2.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($5.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.39) to ($5.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.04) earnings per share.

WYNN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,903 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,656,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,834. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.50. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

