Pancake Bunny Price Tops $2.79 on Major Exchanges (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00004314 BTC on popular exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $1.24 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00052722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.09 or 0.00220957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00091528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

