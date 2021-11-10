InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFRX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

NASDAQ IFRX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. 1,457,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,146. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $201.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in InflaRx by 77.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in InflaRx by 235.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in InflaRx by 8.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in InflaRx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 16.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

