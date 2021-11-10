Zacks Investment Research Lowers Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) to Hold

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

GMRE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 572,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.59.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,976,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,747,000 after acquiring an additional 138,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 85,743 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 471.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

