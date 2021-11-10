Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AGTI traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,285. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.51. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Get Agiliti alerts:

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,922 shares of company stock worth $1,418,773 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $1,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.