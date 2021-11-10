Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.040-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $492 million-$497 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.38 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.530-$0.590 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:FORR traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.42. 109,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,757. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Bradford bought 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $204,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $491,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,505. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

