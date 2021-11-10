$1.94 EPS Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce $1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGND. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Shares of LGND traded up $13.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,107. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.78 and its 200-day moving average is $128.42. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $79.52 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

