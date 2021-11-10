Brokerages Set Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) PT at $83.94

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.94.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,214,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,300,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,180,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,842,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,217,000. Institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.03. 354,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,037. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.70. Xometry has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Xometry will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

