Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Barclays started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,483,000 after acquiring an additional 380,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.17. 378,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,899. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.