Chainge Hits One Day Volume of $302,336.00 (CHNG)

Chainge (CURRENCY:CHNG) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 10th. Over the last week, Chainge has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Chainge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Chainge has a total market cap of $4.36 million and $302,336.00 worth of Chainge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00072313 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00073241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00098354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,620.38 or 0.99787014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,596.55 or 0.07098006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00020142 BTC.

About Chainge

Chainge’s total supply is 52,394,312 coins. Chainge’s official Twitter account is @FinanceChainge

