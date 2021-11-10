CUE Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $24,576.00 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $212,730.74 and approximately $24,576.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $27.93 or 0.00043251 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00072313 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00073241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00098354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,620.38 or 0.99787014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,596.55 or 0.07098006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00020142 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

