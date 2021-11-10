Dawn Protocol Price Tops $3.29 on Exchanges (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $236.06 million and approximately $13.16 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.29 or 0.00005083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00052722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.09 or 0.00220957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00091528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 71,708,317 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

