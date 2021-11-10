OLO (NYSE:OLO) Posts Earnings Results

OLO (NYSE:OLO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OLO updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OLO stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $29.43. 2,321,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,196. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.34. OLO has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $49.00.

In related news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $838,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 85,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $2,588,832.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 637,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,812,814.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

