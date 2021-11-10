Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of EVAX traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,461. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $25.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

