Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.020-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.39 million.Quantum also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Quantum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 462,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,198. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. Quantum has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $389.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.22.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $45,025.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $52,079.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,469 shares of company stock valued at $536,926. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quantum stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Quantum were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.