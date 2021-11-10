FOAM (FOAM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $130,938.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 10th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $22.80 million and approximately $130,938.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FOAM has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One FOAM coin can currently be bought for $0.0720 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.93 or 0.00219796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00091337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM (FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

