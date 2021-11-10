sUSD Price Tops $1.00 (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One sUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $159.08 million and approximately $25.50 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.93 or 0.00219796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00091337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 158,715,343 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars.

