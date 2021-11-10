Brokerages Set Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target at $15.83

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Shares of TBLA traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,941. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.89. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth $677,000. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.