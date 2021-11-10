Brokerages Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Post $2.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70. Stryker posted earnings of $2.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.96 to $10.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stryker.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,913. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.82.
About Stryker
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
