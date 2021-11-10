Brokerages Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Post $2.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70. Stryker posted earnings of $2.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.96 to $10.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,913. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.82.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.