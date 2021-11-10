Brokerages Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will post sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $8.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.38.

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,316. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $231.74 and a 12-month high of $345.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

