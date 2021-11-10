RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

RingCentral stock traded up $48.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,638. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.29. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $207.53 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,029 shares of company stock worth $24,167,737. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.90.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

