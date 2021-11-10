Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 846.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%.

NASDAQ RNA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.57. 116,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,852. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.76. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $36.02.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.