$3.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to post $3.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.25 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $12.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.48.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,881 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $3.60 on Friday, hitting $217.26. 472,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $224.83. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

