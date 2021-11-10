$3.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to post $3.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.25 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $12.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.48.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,881 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $3.60 on Friday, hitting $217.26. 472,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $224.83. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.