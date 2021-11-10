Zacks: Brokerages Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.91. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $9.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

ITW traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.71. The company had a trading volume of 645,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,621. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.80. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

