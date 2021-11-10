Crypto Sports Trading Down 17.7% This Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0970 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $265,662.39 and approximately $611.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

