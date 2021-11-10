Sun (New) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $210.72 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $174.63 million and $210.72 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00071372 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00052582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

