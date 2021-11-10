SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Announces Earnings Results

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SCPL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.16. 474,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,771. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.27. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Financial downgraded SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SciPlay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

