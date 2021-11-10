Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

DRNA stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,792. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.93. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRNA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 255,479 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.43% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $41,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.