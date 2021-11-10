-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Solid Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

NASDAQ:SLDB traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 816,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,661. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $243.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.88. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 348.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 69,305 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 163.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 47.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,139 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

