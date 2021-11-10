Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRGB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RRGB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 317,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.75. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

