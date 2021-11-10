Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $1.85. ManpowerGroup posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Shares of MAN stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.47. The company had a trading volume of 285,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.28. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $83.87 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,133,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,732,000 after purchasing an additional 76,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,767,000 after purchasing an additional 117,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,638 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

