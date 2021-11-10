VIDY (VIDY) Price Hits $0.0016

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. VIDY has a market cap of $15.86 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00052582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.00219238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00091352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

