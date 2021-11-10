Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.53 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.35 EPS.

Shares of IPAR traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.58. The company had a trading volume of 72,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,166. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 38.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.00.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

