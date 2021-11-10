HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 265.65% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HYRE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 910,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,302. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $144.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.67. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 462.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 137,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HYRE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

