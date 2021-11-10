Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Village Farms International stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. 1,480,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,478. The company has a market cap of $736.21 million, a P/E ratio of -214.75 and a beta of 3.38. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFF. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Village Farms International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,076 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Village Farms International worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

