Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.
Village Farms International stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. 1,480,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,478. The company has a market cap of $736.21 million, a P/E ratio of -214.75 and a beta of 3.38. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFF. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.
