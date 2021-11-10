Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shoals Technologies Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shoals Technologies Group stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,074,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,359. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

SHLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 1,412.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $16,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.