Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 206.57% and a negative return on equity of 74.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.08) earnings per share.

NUWE stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.69. 889,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,182. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.09. Nuwellis has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Get Nuwellis alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Nuwellis stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Nuwellis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuwellis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Nuwellis in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.