General Motors (NYSE:GM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.36 Billion

Brokerages forecast that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will announce sales of $29.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.63 billion and the lowest is $29.10 billion. General Motors posted sales of $37.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year sales of $126.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.50 billion to $132.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $144.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.30 billion to $147.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in General Motors by 16.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in General Motors by 3.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,763,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,278,332. The company has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. General Motors has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

