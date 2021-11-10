Analysts Expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report $13.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.78 million and the highest is $14.15 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $12.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $54.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.57 million to $54.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $55.89 million, with estimates ranging from $53.39 million to $59.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of MRCC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. 38,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,414. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Monroe Capital by 25.2% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

