Era Swap Market Cap Reaches $13.60 Million (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last seven days, Era Swap has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $13.60 million and approximately $244,816.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00052953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.11 or 0.00217191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00091313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

Era Swap is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life . Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

