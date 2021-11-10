EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Several other research firms have also commented on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of EPR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.81. The stock had a trading volume of 383,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 18,539 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in EPR Properties by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,743,000 after buying an additional 324,518 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in EPR Properties by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

