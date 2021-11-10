Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. Atotech had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Atotech stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.59. 420,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,012. Atotech has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of -31.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atotech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atotech stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

