AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ABCL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.14. 3,328,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,527. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $71.91.

In other news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

