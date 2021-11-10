Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.360-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $164.50 million-$165.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.75 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.090-$1.100 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVN. Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Five9 from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five9 to a hold rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.50.

Get Five9 alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.42. 1,323,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,918. Five9 has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.76 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $190,154.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,927,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $956,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,182,083 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.