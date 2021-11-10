UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,441,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,375. UWM has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UWM stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in UWM were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UWMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

