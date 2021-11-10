WorkQuest Token Price Tops $0.0540 on Top Exchanges (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 10th. Over the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. WorkQuest Token has a total market cap of $849,179.45 and $37,712.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WorkQuest Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00052953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.11 or 0.00217191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00091313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Profile

WorkQuest Token (CRYPTO:WQT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,732,845 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WorkQuest Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WQTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WorkQuest Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WorkQuest Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.