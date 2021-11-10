Reviewing Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) & Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) and Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renasant has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and Renasant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Union Bankshares $784.94 million 3.62 $158.23 million $3.38 10.93 Renasant $733.66 million 2.99 $83.65 million $3.01 13.08

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Renasant. Atlantic Union Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renasant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Renasant pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlantic Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Atlantic Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atlantic Union Bankshares and Renasant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Renasant 0 3 0 0 2.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.73%. Renasant has a consensus price target of $38.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.76%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than Renasant.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Renasant shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Renasant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and Renasant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Union Bankshares 37.83% 11.19% 1.53% Renasant 23.63% 7.74% 1.08%

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats Renasant on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. The Insurance segment includes full service insurance agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services and administer qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts and estates. The Other segment consists of the operations of the holding company and other eliminations. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tupelo, MS.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.