Brokerages Expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. KAR Auction Services posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.75. 1,657,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,475.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,234,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,419,000 after acquiring an additional 409,629 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,797,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,024,000 after acquiring an additional 719,088 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,428 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,601,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,602,000 after acquiring an additional 255,317 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

