Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Director Sells $19,330.60 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Director Archana Agrawal sold 190 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $19,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,746,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,846,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zendesk by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 84.1% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Zendesk by 169.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,617,000 after purchasing an additional 643,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth $87,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

