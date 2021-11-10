Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of STRC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 421,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,853. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

STRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

